Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 80,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,828,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $382,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $237.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.93 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

