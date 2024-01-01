Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

ROST opened at $138.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $139.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.82.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

