Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,987,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.