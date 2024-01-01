Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,987,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on TFC
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
