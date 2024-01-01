Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $406.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.16 and its 200-day moving average is $358.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $413.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

