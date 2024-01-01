Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $82.50 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

