Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 16,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 308,198 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 86,850 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $720,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSMU opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

