Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.01 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.00 and a 200-day moving average of $136.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

