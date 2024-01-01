Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 948,609 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $405.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.99 and a 52-week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

