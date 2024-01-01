Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 687,984 shares of company stock valued at $230,205,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $353.96 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.74 and a 12 month high of $361.90. The stock has a market cap of $909.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

