Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 4,753 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 50,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,071,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.