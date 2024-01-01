Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 750 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $320,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,854. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $320,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,854. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 12,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $290,459.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRN opened at $26.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $821.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.41 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRN. Stephens reduced their price target on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

