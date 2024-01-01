Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 9,260 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,790 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 62,157 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $36.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

