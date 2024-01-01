Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $163.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

