Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 345 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 138,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 98,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 176,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 137,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average is $98.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

