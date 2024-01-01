Atlas Private Wealth Management Grows Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.6% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $238.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $249.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.23.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

