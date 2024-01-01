Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $93.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.67.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

