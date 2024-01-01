Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.96 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 1.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $205.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.43 and a 12-month high of $207.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day moving average of $179.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

