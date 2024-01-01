Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $225,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,098 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 342,972 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $124.97 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day moving average is $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

