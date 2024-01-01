Atlas Private Wealth Management Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,226 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 0.2 %

ADBE opened at $596.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.67. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.