Atlas Private Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $68.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

