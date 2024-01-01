AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,585.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,608.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,544.92.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

