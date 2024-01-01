Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Position Raised by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.63% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $22,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $484,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 312,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVEM opened at $56.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.