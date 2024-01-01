Avestar Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,131 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,618 shares of company stock worth $20,808,994. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

MU opened at $85.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $87.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.