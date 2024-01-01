Avestar Capital LLC Buys 906 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,923,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,363,000 after purchasing an additional 488,392 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after buying an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,455,000 after acquiring an additional 246,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $61.72 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.