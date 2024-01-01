Avestar Capital LLC Buys New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $116.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.