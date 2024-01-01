Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,444 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $245.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.41 and its 200 day moving average is $217.64. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

