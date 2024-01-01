Avestar Capital LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $157.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

