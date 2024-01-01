Avestar Capital LLC Has $293,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,423.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,547.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,168.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,039.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,978.00 and a 12 month high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

