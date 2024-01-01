Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of POR stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on POR. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

