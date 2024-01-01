Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $471.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $465.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.87. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $514.06.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Get Our Latest Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.