Avestar Capital LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock opened at $89.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.96. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

