Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $226.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.42 and its 200-day moving average is $208.87. The firm has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

