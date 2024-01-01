Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $236.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

