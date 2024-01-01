Avion Wealth Buys 128 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avion Wealth raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 608 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 687,984 shares of company stock valued at $230,205,156. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $353.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.74 and a 1-year high of $361.90. The firm has a market cap of $909.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

