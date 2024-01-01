B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) to Issue Dividend of $0.41

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance
RILYN opened at $17.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $24.03.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile
