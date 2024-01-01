Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.
Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.2 %
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.
Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,161 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,546 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.
