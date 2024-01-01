Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $15.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of South Carolina in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

