Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ BKSC opened at $15.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.15.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of South Carolina in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on BKSC
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.