Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 34 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $277,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 128,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,647,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $436.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $347.19 and a 52-week high of $438.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.