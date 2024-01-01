Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,732. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

