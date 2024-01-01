Bfsg LLC Acquires New Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 3,154.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 324.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $5.76 on Monday. Aegon Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

