Bfsg LLC Buys 9,442 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

