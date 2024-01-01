Bfsg LLC Buys New Holdings in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bowlero by 305.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after buying an additional 2,913,597 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,555,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Bowlero by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,330,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,353,000.

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. Bowlero Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a return on equity of 134.05% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $227.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BOWL. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

