Bfsg LLC Invests $161,000 in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 874.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 0.1 %

ASC opened at $14.09 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $600.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $56.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

