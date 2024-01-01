Bfsg LLC Invests $178,000 in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 29.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,680,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,895 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,407,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,560 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $7.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
BRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
