Bfsg LLC Invests $186,000 in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,614,000 after acquiring an additional 200,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 20,392,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,150,000 after acquiring an additional 188,305 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 34.3% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,763,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

ELAN stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.