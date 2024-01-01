Bfsg LLC Makes New $172,000 Investment in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 110.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONL opened at $5.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Orion Office REIT Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.74%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

