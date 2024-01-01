Bfsg LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 56,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.87.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $40.69 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 241.38%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

