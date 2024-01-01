Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 53,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $264.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 35,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,101,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,313,477.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,141,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,061.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.28% of the company's stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

