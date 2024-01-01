Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218,556 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,003 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121,351 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 187.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,700 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

