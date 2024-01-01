Bfsg LLC Purchases New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 927 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $388,787,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $252.97 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $171.55 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.41 and its 200-day moving average is $255.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDX
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.